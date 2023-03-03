HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard and the Port of Virginia hosted it’s 17th annual Steven Todd Dooley Search and Rescue Forum on Feb. 27.
According to a press release, more than 150 students, 35 agencies, and 30 boats from law enforcement and fire departments across the Commonwealth came to the week-long forum.
Courses and presentations were offered during the event and demonstrations were played out to increase boat safety knowledge. At the end of the forum, students participated in a final mass rescue exercise.
The goal of this event is to help all attendees be ready for any search and rescue cases in the Hampton Roads area.