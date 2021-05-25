Coast Guard: Oil spill in Steamboat Creek in Norfolk

US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard and its partner agencies responded to an oil spill in Steamboat Creek in Norfolk Tuesday.

The Coast Guard said about 300 feet of shoreline has been impacted by the spill, which came from a waste oil tank on shore.

The Coast Guard said it’s unknown how much waste oil entered the water.

The source of the spill has been secured.

An oil spill response organization has been contacted and will clean up the impacted area.

A Coast Guard Sector Virginia pollution investigation team, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and the Norfolk Fire Marshal’s Office are also working together to coordinate the clean-up and assess the spill’s impacts.

The cleanup began Tuesday afternoon and is ongoing.

