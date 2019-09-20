Coast Guard medevacs man from oil tanker 260 miles off Cape Lookout

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard transported a man from an oil tanker 260 miles southeast of Cape Lookout Thursday evening.

According to a Coast Guard news release, Watchstanders were notified that a 39-year-old man aboard suffered injuries after experiencing a fall.

The man was transported to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to an emergency medical services helicopter aircrew, who brought him to a Medical Center in Greenville.

Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Saylor stated in the release, “The ability of the tanker to contact and communicate their need for medical assistance was also an expediting factor in this rescue, and helped aircrews to determine the fastest course of action to take.”