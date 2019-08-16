Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing boat in Pamlico Sound

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday medevaced a man who was reportedly suffering from “severe abdominal issues” while aboard a fishing boat in the Pamlico Sound.

The Coast Guard said in a news release watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet were notified by someone on the fishing vessel Capt Phillips that a 57-year-old man was having abdominal pains.

A Motor Life Boat crew from Hatteras responded and took the man to Ocracoke Island, where he was then transported to Greenville Vidant Medical Center.