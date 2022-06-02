PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two crew members were medevaced off their assigned cruise ship on Wednesday.

Coast Guard officials tell 10 On Your Side that two crew members on the Celebrity Summit suffered chemical burns and required medical care on land.

The Summit was about 69 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach when a crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City hoisted the two crew members from the ship into an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.

“The Coast Guard trains daily for situations like this,” said Mr. Ryan Langley, a Fifth District Coast Guard Command Center operations watchstander. “Being that there are so many hazards on the water, we remain always ready so that we can respond effectively to answer the public’s call.”

The two crew members were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.