VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced two crew members from a cruise ship about 69 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach on Wednesday.

In a news release, the Coast Guard said the cruise ship Celebrity Summit reported that the crew members were suffering from chemical burns and and needed additional medical care.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew picked up the two people who were injured and the physician aboard the ship and took them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

No other information about the cause of the burns has been released at this time.