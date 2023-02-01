ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The official road race of the United States Coast Guard is coming back to Elizabeth City and in-person!

The 2023 Coast Guard Marathon will take place March 2 – 4. Races are open to both military and non-military participants.

The marathon and half marathon courses will run along the Pasquotank River and through the U.S. Coast Guard Base and Air Station with a rare chance to traverse the military airstrip.

Along the way, runners will see Elizabeth City State University, a Historically Black College and the home to North Carolina’s only four-year college aviation education program.

Last year’s marathon saw nearly 1,500 runners from 45 states and three U.S. territories, with participants from as far away as Alaska and Hawaii.

All race routes being and end in Elizabeth City’s historic downtown district where a post-race celebration will greet finishers. The course is sanctioned and certified by USA Track & Field and is among the flattest official Boston Marathon qualifying courses in the United States.

Those interested in running may sign up to take advantage of early bird pricing HERE.