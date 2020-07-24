Coast Guard holds change of command ceremony at Military Aviation Museum in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On Friday, Coast Guard Capt. Jeffrey Eldridge relieved Capt. Bruce C. Brown as commanding officer of the Coast Guard Community Services Command during a change of command ceremony at the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach.

The Coast Guard said Capt. Brown is retiring following a distinguished career of more than 36 years of service.

Capt. Jeffrey Eldridge graduated from the U. S. Coast Guard Academy in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management, and he holds a Masters of Business Administration in finance from Boston University.

Eldridge has plenty of leadership skills that include team lead for the Financial Management and Procurement Services (FMPS) Modernization initiative, Incident Management Division Chief at Coast Guard Sector New York, Comptroller at Air Station Cape Cod and assignments managing Search and Rescue, Law Enforcement and Homeland Security missions in Miami, Florida.

Eldridge took part in many innovations for the Coast Guard Exchange.

He also took part in the introduction of the CGX Rewards loyalty program, the CGXpress touchless self-serve micro marts at Aviation Logistics Center in Elizabeth City and the U. S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut, recovery from devastating hurricane seasons including Hurricane Maria and the construction and opening of the largest CGX, a 55,000 square foot flagship exchange in Centreville, Virginia, supporting the National Capital Region.

The Coast Gaurd says the change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition and deeply rooted in Coast Guard and naval history.

It signifies a total transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability for the command.

