Coast Guard helps 4 people on sinking boat 32 miles off Wachapreague

WACHAPREAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Coast Guard assisted four people who were on a boat that began taking on water 32 miles east of Wachapreague Inlet, Virginia on Thursday.

The Coast Guard said watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a report just after 7 a.m. Thursday saying a vessel was taking on water.

The Coast Guard sent a 45-foot response boat from Station Wachapreague, a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Station Chincoteague, an MH-60 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City and Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan.

The McShan arrived at 8:11 a.m. and assessed the vessel’s stability.

By 9:05 a.m., the boat crew from Station Wachapreague used a dewatering pump and then began towing the vessel toward shore.

After about six hours, Station Wachapreague moored the vessel, which was later trailered.

No injuries were reported.

“Situations can change very quickly while you’re out on the water, which is why it’s so important to have the requisite safety equipment in case of an emergency,” said Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Butierries, the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Virginia. “A working VHF-FM radio is imperative, and always make sure that you and your passengers are wearing life jackets.”

A crew from Coast Guard Station Wachapreague tows a disabled boat back to Wachapreague, Virginia, June 17, 2021. The crew dewatered the vessel before beginning the six hour tow. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

