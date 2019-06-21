Coast Guard, good Samaritans save five people from capsized boat in Chesapeake Bay

A U.S. Coast Guard 45-foot Motor Life-Boat crew from Station Cape Charles, Virginia transports five people back to shore after their boat capsized near the Old Plantation Flats Light near Cape Charles, June 20, 2019. The Coast Guard was assisted by four good Samaritans during the rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Macdougall)

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Coast Guard was dispatched on Thursday morning to a capsized boat near the Old Plantation Flats Light near Cape Charles.

Coast Guard officials said in a news release they received a call around 10:15 a.m. by the pleasure craft Real Joy, who notified them of a capsized boat in the water.

Coast Guard crew members found five people — four men and one woman — sitting atop the capsized boat. The crew rescued the boaters and transported them to Station Cape Charles where EMS were waiting.

The release said two fishing boats and two recreational boats had helped the five people by giving them lifejackets and preventing waves from disturbing the capsized boat.

“It’s good to see mariners keeping a solid watch and helping each other out,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Nigh, coxswain of the Coast Guard rescue boat. “Sometimes fellow mariners are the first responders – these good Samaritans did the right thing by contacting us as soon as possible and safely helping out in any way they could.”