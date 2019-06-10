Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue disabled boat near Oregon Inlet

OREGON INLET, N.C. (WAVY) — Three adults and one child were rescued on Friday by another vessel and the U.S. Coast Guard after their boat was disabled.

According to a Facebook post from U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet, a vessel named “Smoker” spotted the disabled boat about 12 nautical miles away from Oregon Inlet and alerted the station.

What the crew on Smoker thought was a fire on the disabled boat was actually a flare they had set off to show they were in distress.

The Smoker crew offered to tow the boat closer to shore for the Coast Guard to assist. They were able to bring the boat and all four occupants to safety.

The Coast Guard says no injuries were reported.

