PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard Cutter Tampa is returning to its homeport of Portsmouth on Tuesday after a 67-day patrol.

The crew of the 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance went to the Florida Straits and Windward Pass, the Coast Guard says.

The Tampa also completed a 88-day mission in the Florida Straits and Caribbean earlier this year, conducting missions to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal migrant ventures, and stop drug trafficking vessels.

The Tampa is expected to arrive around 11:30 a.m.