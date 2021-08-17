Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead changes homeport to Fort Macon in North Carolina

FORT MACON, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead arrived at its new homeport in Fort Macon in North Carolina on August 6.

The Coast Guard’s 87-foot patrol boat is manned by a crew of 11 men and women. Steelhead will join Coast Guard Cutters Maple, Bayberry, Smilax, Richard Snyder, and the Nathan Bruckenthal in Fort Macon.

Cutter Steelhead is a capable multi-mission platform designed for search and rescue, law enforcement, and fisheries patrols, as well as drug interdiction and illegal alien interdiction duties up to 200 miles offshore.

Cutter Steelhead is expected to conduct both law enforcement and search and rescue operations spanning the entire North Carolina coastline.



Coast Guard officials say the change of homeport will ensure critical mission support functions for the Cutter Steelhead’s maintenance and personnel needs are met.