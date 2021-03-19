Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returns to Portsmouth after 42-day patrol

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returned to their homeport in Portsmouth last week after a 42-day Mid-Atlantic patrol.

During the patrol, the Seneca crew boarded fishing vessels from the New Jersey coast down to Florida “in support of the Coast Guard’s mission of protecting vital living marine resources.”

The crew has 14 officers and 86 enlisted personnel.

The 270-foot Medium Endurance Cutter Seneca also partnered with aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City North Carolina to help train and maintain proficiency in shipboard helicopter operations.

The Seneca’s law enforcement teams boarded more than 24 flagged fishing vessels from the U.S. to ensure they were in compliance with safety, fisheries, and environmental regulations.

The Seneca crew also worked with two fast response cutters homeported in Cape May, New Jersey, to conduct joint law enforcement and fueling-at-sea operations.

“These operations are integral to protecting the $5.6 billion commercial fishing industry, a major economic driver throughout the East Coast. Through fisheries enforcement operations, Seneca crews deterred illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing while standing by to answer any calls of distress to members of the commercial fishing industry, which is comprised of more than 39,000 fishermen in the United States,” the Coast Guard said in a news release.

“This has been a fast-paced and rewarding patrol,” said Cmdr. Matthew Rooney, commanding officer of the Seneca. “The crew did amazing work this patrol. The 30 at-sea boardings promoted safety and let the fishing fleet know the Coast Guard is out here and ready to assist if needed. Their outstanding results and positive attitudes set the standard for Coast Guard operations in the Mid-Atlantic.”