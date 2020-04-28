Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returns to Portsmouth after intercepting 1,300 pounds of marijuana

The crew of the cutter Harriet Lane conducts a vertical replenishment evolution with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew during their patrol in the Caribbean. (Photo courtesy: Ensign Camisha Moore)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — United States Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returned to Portsmouth Sunday after a 71-day patrol in the Central Caribbean.

During that patrol, the Harriet Lane interdicted 1,306 pounds of marijuana, which has a street valued of more than $2.3 million, the Coast Guard wrote in a news release Monday.

The Harriet Lane patrolled off the coast of Miami, Florida, during a series of day and night flight operations including vertical replenishment, in-flight refueling, and landing evolutions.

After the flight operations, the Harriet Lane worked with the Honduran Navy Special Forces to conduct a joint law enforcement patrol off the coast of Honduras.

Following that patrol, the Harriet Lane moved to the Central Caribbean to fight narcotics smugglers. During that time, the ship came into contact with a “go-fast style vessel” off the coast of Jamaica and seized 1,306 pounds of marijuana.

The Coast Guard also detained four suspected drug traffickers.

