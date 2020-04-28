PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — United States Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returned to Portsmouth Sunday after a 71-day patrol in the Central Caribbean.
During that patrol, the Harriet Lane interdicted 1,306 pounds of marijuana, which has a street valued of more than $2.3 million, the Coast Guard wrote in a news release Monday.
The Harriet Lane patrolled off the coast of Miami, Florida, during a series of day and night flight operations including vertical replenishment, in-flight refueling, and landing evolutions.
After the flight operations, the Harriet Lane worked with the Honduran Navy Special Forces to conduct a joint law enforcement patrol off the coast of Honduras.
Following that patrol, the Harriet Lane moved to the Central Caribbean to fight narcotics smugglers. During that time, the ship came into contact with a “go-fast style vessel” off the coast of Jamaica and seized 1,306 pounds of marijuana.
The Coast Guard also detained four suspected drug traffickers.
Latest Posts:
- Congressman Bobby Scott, chambers of commerce hold virtual COVID-19 town hall Wednesday
- COVID-19 relief: Virginia Beach’s ‘meals tax holiday’ starts this Friday
- During pandemic, rules on wearing masks vary among local police departments
- Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returns to Portsmouth after intercepting 1,300 pounds of marijuana
- New program could help feed children in need — if it came to Texas