Coast Guard Cutter Dependable returns to Virginia Beach after 29-day patrol

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard Cutter Dependable has returned home to Virginia Beach.

On Tuesday, July 27, the Dependable’s 29-day patrol of the northeastern coast of the United States came to an end.

The Dependable is a 210-foot Medium Endurance Cutter that supports counter-drug, alien migrant interdiction, fishing, search and rescue, and homeland security missions.

During their latest patrol, the crew conducted over 15 living marine resource boardings.

“I am very proud of the crew of the Dependable, especially considering a significant portion of the crew just reported aboard this summer,” said Cmdr. Joshua Burch, commanding officer of the Dependable.

Living marine resource enforcement patrols ensure the sustainability and safety of the U.S. seafood industry and marine-protected species.

The crew also inspected federally-managed fishing vessels’ catch, gear, and lifesaving equipment. This resulted in safety discrepancies and violations.

“… We continue to play a critical role in sustaining a healthy domestic fisheries industry and fostering that important relationship with the maritime community,” said Burch.