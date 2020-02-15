Coast Guard Cutter Dependable returns to port after northeast and mid-Atlantic patrol

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable returned to Virginia Beach after a 50-day patrol from Eastport, Maine to Charleston, South Carolina.

During its 50-day voyage, the Dependable conducted more than 30 fishing vessel boardings, more than 50 small boat operations, and also participated in a two-day tactical exercise with the U.S. Navy in the Hampton Roads area.

Having recently celebrated its 50th year in service in November 2018, the Dependable is one of 26 other cutters that are due to be replaced by newer models in the near future.

