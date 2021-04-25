Coast Guard Cutter Bear returns to Portsmouth after seizing more than $140 million worth of illicit drugs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Bear returned to Portsmouth Sunday after seizing over $140 million worth of illicit drugs during their 86-day patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Officials say the Bear’s crew interdicted three vessels and seized around 8,158 pounds of cocaine, two pounds of methamphetamines, as well as marijuana. Following their patrol, crew members were able to detain 12 suspected drug smugglers.

“I am extremely proud of this crew and honored to be their commanding officer,” said Cmdr. Jeff Ferlauto, the Bear’s commanding officer. “Since our initial transit through the Panama Canal into the Eastern Pacific, this crew dominated!”