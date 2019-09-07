Coast Guard crews deliver aid to Ocracoke Island, save 200-plus in Bahamas

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard flew in medical supplies and personnel to Ocracoke Island on Friday after it was hit hard be “catastrophic” floodwaters due to Hurricane Dorian.

The island at the southern end of the Outer Banks just west of Hatteras is only accessible by air and sea, so crews flew in by helicopter.

Meanwhile other emergency crews, and neighbors with boats, were helping to rescue people after Dorian brought rapid flooding that even trapped some residents in their attics.

The Coast Guard also shared video Friday of their rescue efforts in the Bahamas, which were devastated by then Category 5 Dorian. They said that as of 5 p.m. Friday, they had rescued 239 people in the Bahamas. They have a total of 12 helicopters and eight cutters working out of Andros Island, Bahamas.