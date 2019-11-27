Coast Guard continues Christmas tree delivery tradition

Coast Guard

by: Paul Steeno

Posted: / Updated:

CHEYBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN) — Keeping with tradition, the United States Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw is delivering more than 1,000 Christmas trees to help spread cheer throughout the Chicago area.

On Tuesday, 1,200 trees were loaded on the cutter in Cheboygan County, Michigan.

They will make the trek southwest to the windy city, where they will be off loaded and distributed on December 5.

The Cutter Mackinaw’s journey honors the legacy of the original Christmas tree ship, the Rouse Simmons, which sank in 1912, killing everyone on board.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2XRyJ6o

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories