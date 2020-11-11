Coast Guard calls off search after adrift raft found near Buxton

BUXTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The U.S. Coast Guard has stopped searching for possible missing people in the water approximately one mile offshore of Buxton.

Coast Guard public affairs said Tuesday they had stopped the search for “missing people.” There was no evidence that anyone was missing, so there was nothing more to it than an adrift raft found in the water.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders received a relayed report from crewmembers at Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet Thursday regarding a good Samaritan who reported an adrift orange life raft one mile offshore.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City who was conducting training in the area to the scene.

Once on scene, the aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer into the water to observe the life raft more closely.

The life raft was a six-man orange life raft with a sea anchor inside and no visible marine growth or markings.

Crews from the Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal (WPC 1128) and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat boat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet were launched to conduct a search of the area.

If you have any information contact Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders at (910) 343-3880.

