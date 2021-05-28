Coast Guard Base Portsmouth welcomes new commanding officer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday afternoon, Coast Guard Base Portsmouth held a change of command ceremony to welcome its new commanding officer.

Capt. John Dewey replaced Capt. Michael Roschel as commanding officer of Coast Guard Base Portsmouth. Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.

“I am committed to build upon the foundation laid by Capt. Roschel and everyone who proceeded us, to ensure that we are better tomorrow than we are today,” said Capt. John Dewey.

Dewey comes to Portsmouth from Seattle where he served at the executive officer. He is also a member of the Utah Bar and previously served as Staff Judge Advocate for the Fourteenth District.

He graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1997 before serving at sea for five years. He then served as an intelligence officer in the National Command Center and staff attorney in the Offices of General Law and Claims and Litigation at Coast Guard Headquarters.

He has also earned three Achievement Medals, three Meritorious Service Medals and a Commendation Medal.