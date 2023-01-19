OREGON INLET, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet assisted a vessel that was taking in water early Monday morning in North Carolina.

According to a Facebook post from U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet, the station received a report of F/V Reel-E-Bugging hard aground taking on water in the vicinity of Hell’s Gate.

Photo Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet Photo Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet

Once crews arrived on the scene, they found that the vessel’s rudder post had busted through the hull, which caused water to pour into the vessel.

Crews rigged a dewatering pump and conducted damage control on the rudder post. Using the vessel-installed pumps, the Coast Guards portable pump, and effective damage control, crews were able to control the flooding.

Sea Tow then arrived on scene to tow Reel-E-Bugging to haul out in Wanchese.