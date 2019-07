Credit: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Kyle Chadwick

CHESAPEAKE BAY, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Coast Guard crews assisted two people on a sailboat after it became disabled Sunday morning.

Coast Guard officials say the 42-foot boat was adrift in the Chesapeake Bay shipping channel.

A crew from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles sent a 45-foot response boat to safely tow the sailboat into Cape Charles Harbor.