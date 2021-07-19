Coast Guard airlifts injured man from vessel near Cape Hatteras

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a man nearly 223 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras on Saturday.

Officials say watchstanders from the U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District command center got the report of a man aboard a vessel, CL Yingdu, suffering from an eye injury and needed medical attention.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules aircraft from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City were dispatched. 

The MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew arrived on the scene and deployed a rescue swimmer to medevac the injured man.

The patient was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. 

