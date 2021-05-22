Celebrate National Safe Boating Week with these tips from the Coast Guard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Members of the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary celebrate National Safe Boating Week ahead of Memorial Day.

National Safe Boating Week begins May 22 through May 29.

As temperatures get warmer, boaters are starting to take to the water with an increased likelihood for search and rescue situations, mechanical failures and accidents.

officials say the 2020 recreational boating season saw increases of boating accidents and deaths. Nationwide, recreational boating accidents that resulted in death exceeded 2019 by 24%.



June, July and August specifically saw the highest rate of on-water deaths from recreational boating in 23 years.

Below are tips from the Coast Guard on how to stay safe while in the water: