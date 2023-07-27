PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard says it’s permanently relieved Capt. Matthew Baer of command due to a “loss of confidence in his judgement and ability to fulfill his assigned duties.”

Baer, who was relieved on Tuesday, was previously put on temporary relief as the commander of the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina on June 20.

He’s been replaced by Capt. Tim List led a team of more 1,300 active, reserve and auxiliary members, and served in multiple locations and roles.

Baer has been temporarily reassigned to the 5th Coast Guard District headquarters.