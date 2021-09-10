‘America’s Tall Ship’ will be open for public tours in Portsmouth Sept. 17-20

Photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, “America’s Tall Ship,” is making a stop in Hampton Roads next week.

Eagle is scheduled to arrive in Portsmouth on Friday, Sept. 17 and will be moored at High Street Landing until Sept. 20.

The public is invited to climb aboard, for free, at the following dates and times:

Friday, Sept. 17: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Public Tours

Saturday, Sept. 18: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Military/First Responder Tours (with valid ID) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Public Tours

Sunday, Sept. 19: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Military/First Responder Tours (with valid ID) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Public Tours



Eagle is a training vessel for Coast Guard Academy cadets and candidates from the Officer Candidate School and has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946. This summer, Coast Guard Academy Cadets completed a transatlantic voyage and experienced port calls in Azores, Iceland, and Bermuda.

At 295 feet in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the stars and stripes and the only active-duty sailing vessel in America’s military.