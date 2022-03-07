‘America’s Tall Ship’ USCGC Eagle returning to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The flagship of the U.S. Coast Guard, the USCGC Eagle, will return to Norfolk in March for its first visit to the Mermaid City this year.

The three-masted Barque is used as a training vessel for Coast Guard cadets and candidates from the Officer Candidate School.

Known as “America’s Tall Ship,” the Eagle is one of only two commissioned sailing vessels, along with the USS Constitution.

The Eagle is expected to arrive in Norfolk the morning of Friday, March 18 and will be open for public tours that same day.

USCGC EAGLE Public Tour Days & Hours:

Friday, March 18 – Noon – 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (10 – 11 a.m. for military members, veterans & first responders)

Sunday, March 20 – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (10 – 11 a.m. for military members, veterans & first responders)

Monday, March 21 – Not open for public tours

Dates and times are subject to change.

All guests who climb on board will be required to wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status.

There have been seven Coast Guard cutters bearing the name of USCGC Eagle. The current Eagle was built in 1936. It takes a crew of eight officers and 50 enlisted personnel to maintain the ship year round.

The tall ship made a stop in Portsmouth, Virginia in September, docking several days for tours. WAVY’s Drone 10 flew over the ship and captured this video.