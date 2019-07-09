7-year-old girl airlifted from cruise ship taken to CHKD

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 7-year-old girl was medevaced from a cruise ship off the Virginia coast Monday after she reportedly experienced abdominal pain.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release it received word of the girl’s condition from the cruise ship Celebrity Summit as it was enroute from New Jersey to Bermuda, more than 200 miles off the coast of Virginia.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was dispatched from Air Station Elizabeth City after a Coast Guard flight surgeon determined the girl needed a medical evacuation, the release said.

The girl, a parent and the ship’s nurse were flown to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

“Good communication between the cruise ship, aircrew and Coast Guard command centers in New York and Portsmouth allowed us to get this child the help she needed,” Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Badal, a watchstander in the 5th District Command Center, said in a statement.