6 rescued after yacht catches fire off Maryland coast

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WAVY) — 6 people were rescued on Thursday after their 54-foot yacht became engulfed in flames off Assateague Island.

All 6 people were forced to jump ship about 3 miles south of Ocean City and the owner of the cruiser yacht, named No Filter, notified the Coast Guard.

Sector Maryland-NCR watchstanders launched a 47-foot motor lifeboat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Ocean City, but a fishing vessel, Smugglers Point, was able to rescue the 6 people first. The Coast Guard brought the boaters back to shore.

The Coast Guard says all six boaters were wearing their lifejackets at the time and no injuries were reported. It’s unclear what caused the fire at this time.

5 of the 6 people who were aboard No Filter take a photo with the Coast Guard crew

