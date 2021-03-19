57-year-old man rescued from sailboat stuck in severe weather on Chesapeake Bay

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 57-year-old man who was suffering from mild hypothermia and stuck on a sailboat during severe weather Friday.

The Coast Guard rescued the man about three miles southwest of Wolf Trap Light in the Chesapeake Bay around noon on Friday.

The Coast Guard said watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center received a call from the man’s sister around 9:30 a.m.

The command center issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to local mariners.

They launched a 45-foot response boat crew from Station Cape Charles, which traveled in 5- to 6-foot seas and sustained winds of 25 to 30 knots on the Chesapeake Bay.

The crew located the man and rescued him from the disabled sailboat.

He was taken to shore and treated by York County emergency medical services.

“Today’s case is an example of what can happen in severe weather, but my crew and I were happy to get the mariner to safety,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Manzoline, the coxswain of the response boat that conducted the rescue. “It’s important for people to check the weather before going out and to have the proper safety equipment like life jackets and marine radios and to properly dress for cold water temperatures.”