NEW POINT, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have been reunited with their family after their catamaran capsized Saturday night in the Chesapeake Bay.

Coast Guard officials tell 10 On Your Side that a family member reported three people missing to the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center around 8 p.m. on Saturday after three people didn’t return on time.

Virginia Marine Police (VMP) and the Coast Guard began a search for them.

Two of the missing people were found clinging onto a navigation light and recovered by VMP. The third missing person was found by a Coast Guard Station Milford Haven 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew.

All three people were wearing life jackets. Coast Guard officials say the life jackets helped to save their life.

“This family is celebrating Father’s Day, because everyone was wearing a life jacket,” said Lt. Cmdr. Erica Elfguinn, search and rescue coordinator for Sector Virginia. “They were successfully located in large part because of that decision. The Coast Guard appreciates the local partnerships in locating the survivors and quickly returning them all home.”

In addition to VMP, the following crews helped:

Coast Guard Station Milford Haven

Coast Guard Station Cape Charles

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City

Mathews County Sheriff’s Office

Abingdon County Fire Department

No one was hurt.