PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Three adults and a child were saved from a sinking vessel Sunday at Thimble Shoal South Island near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

According to a news release, the crew of the vessel contacted the Coast Guard around 12:40 p.m. stating they were disabled, taking on water and drifting toward the bridge.

Coast Guard Station Little Creek is dewatering a 22-foot recreational vessel taking on water near First Island of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, Dec. 4, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The command lost contact with the vessel, however, a good samaritan who had contact with the boat was able to give them its exact location. The good samaritan also assisted in the rescue by pulling the boat away from rocks.

Coast Guard crews disembarked the people from the vessel, which had two feet of water on the deck. The crew then began dewatering efforts and brought the vessel in a side tow toward Lynnhaven.

No injuries were reported.