CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Tidewater Coast Guard will be hosting their second annual festival at Chesapeake City Park next month.

This event will be held on Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing attractions like helicopter landings and tours, fitness challenges, boar tours, food and more.

This year’s festival hopes to rival its predecessor, as the Coast Guard looks to add even more attractions and activities to their lineup.

Many local food and beverage vendors will be in attendance, and there will be many activities for the family.

This year’s theme is “This is YOUR Coast Guard!”, and the goal of this festival is to strengthen the Coast Guard’s relationship with the community.

The Tidewater Coast Guard Festival works to include the community in the Coast Guard’s missions that it conducts in order to increase community involvement and awareness.