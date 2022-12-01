A U.S. Coast Guard File image of a MH-64 Dolphin helicopter taken March 14, 2014. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard rescued four mariners, including a 15-year-old from a sinking sailboat around 98 miles from Cape Hatteras.

According to a press release, the sailboat crew contact Coast Guard Sector North Carolina around 6 p.m. Wednesday stating that they lost their use of both the sailboat’s engine and job.

Video Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard

The Coast Guard was unable to tow the vessel due to the weather conditions and the vessel’s distance from the shore.

The Coast Guard helicopter crew was able to hoist the four mariners safely from the vessel, which at that time had begun filling with water.

No injuries were reported.