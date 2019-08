The Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch underway in the Atlantic Ocean Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. The crew’s primary missions include search and rescue, law enforcement, and ports, waterways and coastal security. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Micallef

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday will be conducting training near Craney Island in Portsmouth that will include blank rounds.

Coast Guard officials said in a news release they have told mariners to be aware of rapid boat maneuvers and gun shots that may be seen and heard in that area.

Coast Guard members on the Cutter Rollin Fritch and small boats will be firing blanks from their M240 machine guns.