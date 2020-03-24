Coast Guard searching for 2 passengers after plane crash near Emerald Isle, NC

Live Now
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for survivors after an airplane crashed near Emerald Isle, N.C. on Monday night.

Coast Guard officials report that the Cessna airplane had two people aboard. Air Traffic Control Cherry Point alerted watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina that the plane dropped its radar 12 miles southeast of Bogue Inlet around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The Coast Guard has deployed an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City, a C-130 Hercules airplane from Air Station Elizabeth City, a 45-foot response boat from Station Emerald Isle, and Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal to search for the missing plane and its passengers.

Anyone with information about this crash should call the Sector North Carolina command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or (910) 343-3880.

