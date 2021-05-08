Coast Guard Cutter Legare returns home after 50-day counter-narcotics deployment

The Coast Guard Cutter Legare (WMEC 912) crew transferred 19 suspected smugglers to federal agents at Port Everglades, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Dec. 7, 2020. The Legare crew patrolled the Eastern Pacific Ocean in support of an enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere to disrupt the flow of drugs in support of Presidential National Security Objectives. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest).

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Legare says they’ve returned to Coast Guard Base Portsmouth after a seven-week counter-narcotic patrol in the Central Caribbean on Thursday.

The crew was deployed in support of Operation Unified Resolve/Martillo under the tactical control of Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S) and the Seventh Coast Guard District.

During the 8,000 nautical mile patrol, they worked with Customs and Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Navy, and other partner agencies. The crew also provided surface support to Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters that were forward-deployed to Air Station Borinquen, which specialize in airborne interdiction tactics.

With the combined efforts of JIATF-S and allied nation assets, the Legare disrupted over $23.5 million dollars in contraband.

“Once again the crew of Legare successfully overcame the dual challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and operating a 30-year old ship to complete our operational and unit objectives with resounding mission success,” said Cmdr. Malcolm Belt, commanding officer of the Legare. “I am especially appreciative of Legare’s family and friends ashore who support our crew while they continue to deal with COVID-19. In many ways, their lives at home right now are more difficult than ours at sea.”

