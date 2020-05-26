Civil Air Patrol helps transports COVID-19 tests for National Guard to and from the Eastern Shore

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Less than five days after it was requested, the Virginia National Guard (VNG) received assistance in transporting close to 300 COVID-19 testing kits to and from the Eastern Shore.

On May 13, the National Guard asked for help from the Civil Air Patrol Virginia Wing to help transport tests to the Eastern Shore and then take them to a laboratory for results. By May 17, 262 coronavirus testing kits were loaded up and sent from Chesterfield to the Eastern Shore.

Three days later, after tests were used, the groups say they were able split up into three teams to drive 559 miles to transport them to a lab. Officials say each team sanitized its vehicle and drove to a designated relay point, handing off the tests to the next team.

The Virginia Wing adds that they are prepared to answer any future calls for support.

“I am very proud of the responsiveness and quick reaction of the wing to make this happen,” said Col. Dean Gould, Virginia Wing commander.

