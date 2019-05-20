City closings, schedule changes for Memorial Day 2019

MILFORD, CT – NOVEMBER 11: Veterans march in the Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2018 in Milford, Connecticut. Across the country, Americans are observing Veterans Day with ceremonies parades and observances. This year’s Veterans Day has added significance as it marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. (Photo by Spencer […]

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Many cities, county offices and organizations are closing in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Here is the list of changes in your city or county:

Norfolk

All city offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 27.

The closures include libraries and recreation centers, courts and park facilities.

The Consolidated Courts Complex will be closed on Monday, May 27.

All offices and facilities will open under normal hours on Tuesday, May 28.

Virginia Beach

All city offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 27.

The closures include libraries, recreation centers, courts and park facilities.

Virginia Beach Landfill will be close and reopen under normal hours on Tuesday, May 28.

There will be no trash collection on Monday, 27.

Newport News

All city offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 27.

The closures include libraries and recreation centers, courts and park facilities.

Trash collection has been scheduled for the following day on Tuesday, May 28.

Hampton

All city offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 27.

The closures include libraries and recreation centers, courts and park facilities.

Chess Club is open on Monday, May 27 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Little England Cultural Center.

Monday Playgroup: Walkers and Talkers toddlers will be closed for Memorial Day.



Portsmouth

All city offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 27.

The closures include libraries and recreation centers, courts and park facilities.

The Children’s Museum of Virginia will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.

Suffolk

All city offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 27.

The closures include libraries and recreation centers, courts and park facilities.

Normal operations will resume Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

Suffolk Transit will not operate on Monday, May 27 due to the holiday.

Isle of Wight County

All city offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 27.

The closures include libraries and recreation centers, courts and park facilities.

The Community Policy and Management meeting will be scheduled for Tuesday, May 28 at the Fast Forward Room in Public Services Building from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Planning Commission Meeting will be scheduled for Tuesday, May 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Robert C. Claud, Jr. Board of Supervisors’ Room.

James City County

All city offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 27.

The closures include libraries and recreation centers, courts and park facilities.

James City County Recreation Center, Abram Frink Jr Community Center are both closed in observance of Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.