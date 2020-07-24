Carrier Air Wing Seven conducts change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk

191118-N-OX029-1002 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 18, 2019) Sailors man the rails as the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia Nov. 18. Wasp returned to Norfolk, completing a homeport shift after spending nearly two years forward deployed to Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan and operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin F. Davella III)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Carrier Air Wing Seven (CVW-7) conducted a change of command at Naval Station Norfolk, Chambers Field on Thursday.

During the ceremony, Capt. Nathan Ballou relieved Capt. William Reed during an in-flight ceremony featuring a formation of one E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and two F/A-18E/F Super Hornets.

Officials said Reed took command in January 2019 and led CVW-7, known as the Freedom Fighters, during their 10-month, around-the-world deployment onboard USS Abraham Lincoln.

While on the mission, CVW-7 operated in the 5th, 6th, and 7th fleet areas of responsibility and set a record for the longest continual deployment by a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.

“I’ve had the unique honor of working with and leading a team of highly-driven professionals who represent the best of our Navy and Naval Aviation. I will take a lot of lessons with me from my time at CVW-7, but most importantly it’s to do what Naval Aviators do best: Take initiative and be aggressive,” Reed said.

Reed leaves CVW-7 as the only pilot on active duty that has logged 5,000 flight hours in the E-2 Hawkeye.

During his career, Reed accumulated 1,100 combat flight hours during 300-plus missions in support of Operation Allied Force, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and Inherent Resolve. His follow on assignment is attending the National Defense University in Washington D.C.

Ballou reported to CVW-7 in January 2019, joining the Freedom Fighters just in time for Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) and their record-setting deployment.

He has been previously assigned to commanding the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83 and overseas tours in Japan and Germany. Ballou supported Operations Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and Inherent resolve, leading numerous strikes against targets in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, during his career.

“While we ready ourselves to execute any mission that our nation asks, we must pay back into our Sailors and their families for the tenacity and resilience they demonstrated during deployment in every way that we can,” said Ballou.

CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, currently assigned to the USS Gerald R Ford (CVN-78).

