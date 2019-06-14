Camp Lejeune reiterates warning about island trespassing

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – DECEMBER 3: Marines unload from an LCAC (Landing Craft, Air Cushioned) at Onslow Beach December 3, 2006 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The 2,200 Marines and Sailors of 24th MEU return home this weekend after a six-month deployment that included the evacuation of 15,000 U.S. citizens from war-torn Lebanon and combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. (Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images)

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — Camp Lejeune officials are reminding people of a no trespassing policy in place for an island that the Marine base uses for live-fire training.

In addition, Lejeune officials reiterated that access to creeks and tributaries that lead to Browns Island is restricted.

The Marines said in news release Thursday that in addition to the live-fire training, another safety issue is unexploded ordnance. Previously buried ordnance has been exposed on the island since Hurricane Florence struck in September.

Military police working with the U.S. Coast Guard regularly patrol the area and issue citations to trespassers, who must appear before the federal magistrate in Wilmington. Violators can be imprisoned up to six months and fined a maximum of $5,000.

Browns Island is between Onslow Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.