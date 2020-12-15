Blue Angels release 2021, 2022 air show schedule and NAS Oceana is on their sight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, released their 2021 and 2022 air show schedule, and they’re scheduled to fly over NAS Oceana.

The Blue Angels released the schedule at the virtual International Council of Air Shows convention on December 8.

On September 17 and 18, the Blue Angels will be flying over NAS Oceana.

Since 1946, the Blue Angels have showcased the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.

They have performed for more than 500 million fans.

The 2022 air show schedule announced is:

March

12 NAF El Centro, CA

19-10 NAS New Orleans, LA

26-27 MacDill AFB, FL



April

02-03 NAS Kingsville, TX

09-10 JRB Charleston, SC

16-17 OFF WEEKEND

23-24 Vidalia, GA

30 Vero Beach, FL



May

01 Vero Beach, FL

07-08 McGuire AFB, NJ

14-15 Ellsworth AFB, SD

21-22 OFF WEEKEND

25/27 USNA, Annapolis, MD

28-29 Jones Beach, NY



June

04-05 Eau Claire, WI

11-12 Chesterfield, MO

18-19 Millington, TN

25-26 OFF WEEKEND

July

02-04 Traverse City, MI

09-10 Pensacola Beach, FL

16-17 Ypsilanti, MI

23-24 Milwaukee, WI

30-31 Dayton, OH



August

06-07 Seattle, WA

13-14 MCAS Kaneohe Bay, HI

20-21 McMinnville, OR

27-28 OFF WEEKEND



September

03-04 Cleveland, OH

10-11 Knoxville, TN

17-18 NAS Oceana, VA

24-25 MCAS Miramar, CA



October

01-02 Minden, NV

08-09 San Francisco, CA

15-16 OFF WEEKEND

22-23 NAS Jacksonville, FL

29-30 Houston, TX



November

05-06 Peachtree City, GA

11-12 NAS Pensacola, FL

You can also view their full 2021 schedule here.