Blue Angels flyover Truman while underway in the Atlantic Ocean

ATLANTIC OCEAN (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angles performed a demonstration flyover for the crew on board the USS Harry S. Truman while underway in the Atlantic Ocean on May 20.

The demonstration began with a morning flyover during the commissioning ceremony at the United States Naval Academy. While on the way back to Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, the team flew over the Truman to salute the sailors.

A formation of six F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft was part of the show for the certified carrier strike group.

“For many Sailors, seeing the Blue Angels from the sea was a first. For others, it was their first time to see a Blue Angels demonstration ever,” said Navy officials in a statement released.

“I am most looking forward to seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces when they fly over. I know I will be smiling, as I’m so excited to experience watching the Blue Angels with everyone on board,” said Operation Specialist 3rd class Chelsea Karamol who was excited to see the Blue Angels for the first time.

This comes just after the Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds completed the America Strong campaign earlier this month.

“The campaign was a collaborative salute and thank you to healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Navy officials.

“For me, seeing the Blue Angels was very nostalgic,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tyler Williams. “I remember watching the Blue Angels as a kid, and seeing them today brought back great memories. I appreciate that they are giving us love out here.”

The Navy took to Twitter to show a video of inside the cockpit during the fly over.

Take a look inside the cockpit of the @BlueAngels as they zoom over the USS Harry S. Truman! pic.twitter.com/RTpapzaE9h — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) May 20, 2020

The Navy said that the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

Keeping HSTCSG at sea allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the pandemic.

