Bill aims at providing military families with tax credits for childcare

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Members of Congress are seeking financial relief for military families struggling to afford childcare.

On Thursday, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced that he and other Congressional leaders introduced a new bill. It’s the reintroduction of the Jobs and Childcare for Military Families Act. If passed, the bill would provide military families with tax credits for childcare expenses.

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) cosponsored the legislation.

Kaine said the issue of affordable childcare ties directly into another problem plaguing military families: unemployment for military spouses — exacerbated by childcare dilemmas.

“Again and again and again what I hear is the absense of affordable childcare on and near military bases,” said Sen. Kaine.

Sen. Kaine said he hopes the legislation will be included in the Defense Authorization Bill. The Armed Services committee will be working on that bill over the next five weeks.

You can read the full text of the bill at this link.