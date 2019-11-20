Bear Aces retire 30-year-old aircraft, the last of its kind

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After decades of service, the Bear Aces of Airborne Early Warning Squadron 12 have officially retired the last of the E-2C “Hawkeye” Group II Navigation Upgrade (NAVUP) aircraft.

The aircraft will be replaced by the E-2C Hawkeye 2000.

The aircraft returned to Naval Station Norfolk Tuesday during a ceremony celebrating its 30 years of service. There was a fly-over, then after the plane landed it passed under a water arch.

The ceremony is a longstanding tradition honoring the retirement of an aircraft.

Officials say the new replacement aircraft has superior technology.

