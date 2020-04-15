Battleship Wisconsin celebrates 76th birthday by virtual performance honoring frontline workers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Wisconsin is the largest and last battleship built for the fleet and this year marks its 76th birthday which will be held as a virtual celebration hosted by the Nauticus maritime museum in Norfolk.

The commemoration is in honor of the servicemembers and frontline personnel working diligently to combat the coronavirus. Although the battleship’s official commissioning anniversary is April 16, the video and U.S. Fleet Forces Band musical performance can be streamed now via the Nauticus’ YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The U.S. Fleet Forces Band is known as “The Finest of the Fleet” among the Navy community and for the celebration they perform a rendition of America the Beautiful. The band is a representation for the Commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk and is directed by Lt. Gregory Fritz.

The Battleship Wisconsin served in World War II where the ship acted as a shield protecting the U.S. fleet of carriers that were conducting air raids against the enemies. The ship also served in the Korean War and Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War and was officially decommissioned shortly after.

Earning six battle stars and a Navy Unit Commendation, the battleship was brought to Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1998 for repairs and then towed to its final berthing home adjacent to the Nauticus in Norfolk.

“The Battleship Wisconsin reminds us that Americans are determined and resilient,” said Stephen Kirkland, Nauticus’ Executive Director. “That spirit is as evident today as it was during World War II. We thought this would be an appropriate way to celebrate our national pride and spirit.”

