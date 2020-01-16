Audit: Some military hospitals may have over-prescribed opioids, including one in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Service members may have been given dangerous levels of opioids at military hospitals — including one in Hampton Roads.

The Department of Defense Inspector General’s Office released an audit Tuesday.

The audit focused on the beneficiaries of opioids at three military health facilities between 2015 and 2017.

The audit found opioids may have been over prescribed at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

This move may have put patients at risk of addiction and overdose.

The audit recommends improving military health data and enforcing policies to protect patients.

View the full audit here.