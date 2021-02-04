What’s that sound? Fort Eustis conducting simulated machine gun fire training Friday

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — Those who live near military installations in Hampton Roads occasionally find themselves asking “What’s that sound?” or “Did anyone else hear that boom?”

Joint Base Langley-Eustis says it will be conducting simulated machine gun fire in training areas on Friday, which could make loud noises in communities in and around Fort Eustis.

The simulated machine gun fire will be done from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

The training isn’t expected to impact the installation’s entry points or customer service areas.

